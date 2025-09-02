BSNL Extends ₹1 'Freedom Plan' By 15 Days To September 15: All Details

File - Image |

State-owned telecom company, Bhartiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), on Monday said that it has extended the deadline for its 'Freedom Plan' by 15 days to September 15.

"BSNL is extending its 'Freedom Plan' by 15 days, in view of the overwhelming customer response," a Ministry of Communications statement said.

The plan was launched on August 1, offering complimentary 4G mobile services for 30 days at a token Re. 1 to new activations. Originally, the scheme was available for activations up to August 31; however, now, the offer window has been extended to September 15.

The schemes ' benefits include unlimited voice calls (as per terms and conditions), 2GB high-speed 4G data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a Free SIM card.

"BSNL has recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Freedom Plan—absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days—gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert J. Ravi, said.

"We’re confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the BSNL brand will encourage customers to stay with us well beyond the introductory period," he added.

Customers can get the Freedom Plan by visiting the nearest BSNL customer service centre, carrying valid documents for KYC. You can request the Freedom Plan SIM with just Rs 1 activation, complete your KYC, and collect your free SIM. Once you insert the SIM and follow the activation process as guided, your 30-day complimentary benefits will begin from the date of activation.

Earlier this year, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia credited the PM Narendra Modi government’s strategic revival steps for bringing BSNL back from the brink, saying that the state-run telecom giant, once left on ‘ventilator support’ by the previous UPA government, has now firmly re-established itself in the hearts of Indian consumers.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on BSNL’s remarkable turnaround, the minister said: "At one point, BSNL was not even on ventilator support but in a critically failing state.""Prime Minister Modi made a strong resolve to bring BSNL back into full service for the country. Today, we are seeing the result of that commitment," the minister said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.