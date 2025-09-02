What Is The New Green Hydrogen Technology In India's Upcoming Trains?

35 New Hydrogen Train Engines To Roll Out Soon | X

Indian Railways is poised to launch a fleet of green hydrogen-powered trains in the coming months, marking a pivotal step in the nation’s drive towards zero-emission, sustainable rail transport. Here's a breakdown of what exactly is green hydrogen, and how the new trains will run on this new technology.

Green Hydrogen Trains rolllout and cost details

Under the government's 'Hydrogen for Heritage' initiative, 35 hydrogen fuel cell trains are scheduled to be deployed across heritage and hilly routes.

Each train is estimated to cost Rs. 80 crore, while the requisite route-specific infrastructure, comprising hydrogen production, storage, and refueling facilities, will require an additional Rs. 70 crore per route.

These new trains will boast of hydrogen fuel engines at both ends. They willl be capable of carrying 2,600 passengers at one time with eight conventional coaches in between the engines.

What is green hydrogen?

These are hydrogen fuel cell trains, known as 'hydrail', and they convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity through an electrochemical process, emitting only water vapor as a byproduct .

The trains are equipped with a 1,200-horsepower hydrogen engine, currently the most powerful in the world. Trials on the Jind–Sonipat route have successfully demonstrated this capability.

The electricity generated by the fuel cells is stored in onboard batteries, boosting power during acceleration and on inclines. The trains also utilise regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy back into stored electricity.

Where will the Green Hydrogen train first be started in India?

The Jind–Sonipat (Haryana) section has served as the testing ground for the pilot train, which commenced trial operations earlier in 2025. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has manufactured the first hydrogen-powered coach, or driving power car, which passed successful trials—another key milestone.

Furthermore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared a social media glimpse of the completed train, indicating that the first unit is fully assembled and poised for service.

Each pilot route will require dedicated infrastructure, including hydrogen production units (such as PEM electrolysers), high-pressure refueling systems, and storage facilities adhering to ISO purity standards for fuel cell usage. This supports India’s broader target of enabling a green hydrogen ecosystem that integrates with railway operations.

For all those unaware, hydrogen trains were first unveiled in Germany in 2018, and have been adopted by many other countries ever since. India is now also taking the same step forward in a bid to reduce carbon emissions and further its goal of zero emissions by 2070.