 Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Skips the Memo, Delivers Massive Restructuring News via Video
Sweet explained that 'reading it on a piece of paper would not have conveyed the why in the same way as hearing it, hearing the excitement in my voice, understanding the passion we have for why we're changing.'

Updated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet | LinkedIn

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet broke with corporate tradition by foregoing a written memo and instead choosing a direct video message to inform the company’s 770,000 employees across 120 countries about the firm’s most extensive organizational restructuring to date. .

Sweet explained that "reading it on a piece of paper would not have conveyed the why in the same way as hearing it, hearing the excitement in my voice, understanding the passion we have for why we're changing,” as she told Fortune.

This restructuring aims to dissolve siloed units and reposition Accenture as the 'reinvention partner of choice' for clients seeking comprehensive digital transformation.

According to the report, Sweet noted the change was not driven by cost-cutting, but rather by client demands and a strategic imperative to integrate services into unified solutions.

Furthermore, Sweet outlined the significance of the delivery method itself: the video format allowed for emotional connection and clarity of intent. She underscored the importance of communication, mentioning that she “refined her message through multiple iterations with her leadership team, ensuring it would resonate at every organisational level.”

She added, “I try to have no ego on communication, because it's so important that we're really clear,” noting that her direct reports utilise speech coaches to enhance their skills.

