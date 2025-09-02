Uttar Pradesh Govt's Initiative Turns Primary & Secondary Schools Into Hubs Of Modern, Safe, & Quality Education | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government has driven sweeping reforms from primary to secondary education, completely reshaping the state’s educational landscape. Led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have given a new identity to council and secondary schools. Launched in 2018, Operation Kayakalp aims to make council schools modern, safe, and fully equipped.

Under this campaign, 97 percent of basic facilities in schools have been developed. Previously, schools lacked toilets, water, electricity, and furniture, but they have now been transformed into modern institutions with gated boundary walls, tiled toilets, painted premises, and solar lighting. NITI Aayog has recognized it as a model initiative for the entire country. Similarly, the Department of Secondary Education launched Project Alankar, mapping 2,295 schools across 27 parameters to enhance their infrastructure.

To strengthen secondary education, the government introduced Project Alankar, under which 2,295 schools were mapped across 27 parameters and upgraded. These schools now feature smart classes, computer labs, Wi-Fi, laboratories, libraries, and modern furniture. Beyond academics, students benefit from playgrounds, open gyms, multipurpose halls, art and craft rooms, and vocational training facilities.

Core infrastructure has also been enhanced with principal and staff rooms, boundary walls, office spaces, cycle stands, and drinking water facilities. Safety and sustainability have been prioritized through fire safety equipment, CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance, rainwater harvesting, and solar panels.

Together, Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have given a new identity to government schools in Uttar Pradesh, turning them into modern, inclusive, and future-ready institutions.

Notably prior to 2017, most schools in Uttar Pradesh were in a dire state—dilapidated buildings, lack of basic facilities, and declining student enrollment had crippled the system. Education was suffering, and children were deprived of even the most essential resources. Recognizing this, the Yogi Government made education its top priority. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasized that providing quality, equitable, and inclusive education is the state’s foremost responsibility.

Today, village schools are no longer just government structures; they have become the most vibrant and fully equipped centres of the Gram Sabha. With modern facilities, safe campuses, and a welcoming environment, parents’ trust in these schools has grown manifold. This transformation is not just about stronger walls or new classrooms—it is about reshaping the future of Uttar Pradesh through education.