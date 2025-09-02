BSF Releases PST/PET Results 2025 For ASI, Head Constable, And Havaldar Posts At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Official website

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: The results of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the positions of Havaldar (Clerk), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer), and Head Constable (Ministerial) have been released by the Border Security Force (BSF). Many applicants have made the short list for the following round of the screening process.

The results of the PST and PET rounds, which were held from March 17, 2025, to June 2, 2025, are now available online for candidates to view. The Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) will now be administered to the shortlisted applicants.

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to rectt.bsf.gov.in, the official BSF recruiting website.

Step 2: Locate the "Result of PST/PET for the posts of HC (Mln)/ASI (Steno) & Havaldar (Clerk)" announcement or link.

Step 3: Click the direct link that was supplied (it would be visible on the site).

Step 4: The outcome is probably going to be accessible in PDF format.

Step 5: To locate your result in the list, use your name or roll number.

Step 6: Check the details and download the documents

Step 7: Save the result for own reference.

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: Statistics

A total of 2,75,567 applicants have been provisionally shortlisted for the position of ASI Steno/Combatant Steno, according official data. 8,526 applicants have been shortlisted for CAPF Head Constable (Ministerial) positions. In addition, 2,67,041 applicants have been selected for the Assam Rifles' Havaldar Clerk position.

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: Selection process

Computer-Based Written Test (CBT)

Skill Test (Stenography/Typing Test for relevant posts)

Document Verification (DV)

BSF HCM ASI Result 2025: Vacancy details

For Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) & Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant) Posts:

BSF: 17 Posts (UR-02, EWS-02, SC-02, ST-11)

CRPF: 21 Posts (UR-08, EWS-02, OBC-06, SC-03, ST-02)

ITBP: 61 Posts (Separate vacancies for Male & Female)

CISF: 146 Posts (Male)

SSB: 03 Posts

For Head Constable (Ministerial) & Havaldar (Clerk) Posts:

BSF: 302 Posts

CRPF: 282 Posts

ITBP: 185 Posts (Separate vacancies for Male & Female)

CISF: 546 Posts (Separate vacancies for Male & Female)

SSB: 05 Posts

Assam Rifles: 35 Posts

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.