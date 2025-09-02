 Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 218 Posts Starts; Check Application Fees Here
BPSC has opened applications for 218 HOD posts in Govt. Polytechnic institutes. Apply at bpsc.bihar.gov.in by Sept 30, 2025. Pay scale: Level 13A, ₹1,31,400. Fee ₹100, selection via merit & interview.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for qualified applicants for the positions of Head of Various Subjects/Departments at Govt. Polytechnic / Govt. Women's Polytechnic Institutes under the Science, Technology, and Technical Education Department, Government of Bihar. Those who qualify may apply for the positions at bpsc.bihar.gov.in until September 30, 2025.

Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 218 openings. The post-wise details are:

1. Mechanical Engg.: 33

2. Computer Science & Engg.: 43

3. Electrical Engg.: 42

4. Civil Engg.: 45

5. Electronics Engg.: 39

6. Textile Engg.: 03

7. Fire Technology and Safety: 02

8. Automobile Engg.: 02

9. Printing Technology: 02

10. Mining Engg.: 01

11. Fashion and Clothing Technology: 01

12. Chemical Engg.: 01

13. Ceramics Engg: 01

14. Civil (Rural) Engg.: 01

15. Food Processing and Preservation: 01

16. Agricultural Engg.: 01

17. Library and Information Science Engg.: 01

Note: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) HOD 2025 position offers a Pay Level 13A, with an entry-level pay of ₹1,31,400.

Aspirants can review the eligibility requirements, age limit, salary scale, and other information in the notification.

Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100. Those who do not provide their Aadhaar number as proof of identity in their online application will be charged an additional Rs 200 as a biometric cost.

Direct link to apply

Bihar BPSC HOD Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for BPSC HOD 2025 is comprehensive, focusing on multiple criteria to ensure the appointment of highly qualified individuals. Candidates are evaluated on their academic background, research performance, teaching skills, and performance in the interview, ensuring a merit-based and transparent recruitment procedure.

