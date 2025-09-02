SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 Scheduled For September 13; Admit Card Soon At sbi.co.in; Know Exam Pattern

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 | Official Notification

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the date for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Exam 2025. According to the notification, the exam will be scheduled on September 13, 2025, and the SBI PO Mains Admit Card will be released on the bank's website, sbi.co.in, 7-10 days prior to the exam.

After the preliminary results are revealed on September 1, 2025, those who have already qualified will have to appear for the Mains stage.

Important facts such as the exam location, reporting time, shift, and applicant information will be included on the admit card. Candidates can download it through their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Applicants need to carry their SBI PO mains exam 2025 hall ticket and valid ID proof with them on the examination date. Applicants who do not carry their SBI PO Mains hall ticket 2025 will be denied entry into the examination center.

Recruitment Drive Details

SBI is hiring 541 Probationary Officers, which consist of 500 regular vacancies and 41 backlog posts, this year through current recruitment drive.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 is the second phase of the recruitment process and will be held in an online format. The exam is divided into two segments – Objective and Descriptive – which are aimed at assessing candidates' analytical and writing abilities.

Objective Paper: 200 marks and consists of sections on Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Banking/Economy Awareness, and English Language.

Descriptive Paper: Taken immediately following the objective test, 50 marks. The candidates have to type answers on the computer directly.

The exam is also based on a negative marking scheme, where 1/4th of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response in the objective portion. Candidates should get a minimum cut-off marks in every subject and the descriptive test to be eligible.

On merit, only three times the number of vacancies available category-wise will be called for the Phase-III round.