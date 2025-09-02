SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT At sbi.co.in | SBI

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 was announced by State Bank of India on September 1, 2025. Applicants who took the preliminary exam for probationary officers can view their results on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.

A total of 541 probationary officer positions (500 normal and 41 backlog) will be filled through this recruiting exam.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the SBI PO preliminary result 2025 by following the steps mentioned above:



Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, SBI's official website.

Step 2: Click the "SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 / Scorecard" link after selecting the "Careers" section on the portal.

Step 3: Next, input your information, including your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number, and click "Submit."

Step 4: Carefully review every detail before submitting.

Step 5: Download the document and print it out for your records.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Exam details

On August 4, 2025, the preliminary exam was administered as the first stage of SBI's yearly hiring process for probationary officers. The bank has posted 541 job opportunities this year.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Selection process

Three steps make up the recruitment process: group exercises, interviews, major exams, and preliminary exams.

The main stage will only be accessible to individuals who pass the preliminary round. To ensure fairness throughout the examination shifts, the bank has confirmed that the results would be computed once the scores have been normalised.

Candidates can visit SBI's official website for further information.