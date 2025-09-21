 ABVP Sweeps University Of Hyderabad Students' Union Elections 2025-26, Wins All Key Posts
PhD scholar Siva Palepu was elected president, while Debendra won the vice-president's post.

September 21, 2025
Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) panel swept the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Students' Union Elections for 2025-26, defeating the Left-backed alliance.

ABVP won all six posts-president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, cultural secretary and sports secretary-in the elections held on September 19, a press release said.

PhD scholar Siva Palepu was elected president, while Debendra won the vice-president's post.

Shruti Priya secured the general secretary's post, Saurabh Shukla was elected joint secretary, Venus became cultural secretary, and Jwala was chosen as sports secretary.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday congratulated ABVP on the victory.

In a post on 'X', Sanjay Kumar said, "Gen Z of UoH is with ABVP. From president to sports secretary, every key position has been secured. This clean sweep reflects the trust Gen Z at UoH has placed in nationalist ideology. From Punjab to DU to UoH, campus after campus, the saffron wave is turning momentum into mandate." The ABVP Greater Hyderabad unit, in the release, said the victory signified students' commitment to nationalism and their united stand against "divisive politics".

"ABVP's relentless efforts in promoting campus peace, protecting HCU lands, and addressing student concerns through movements have earned widespread support, making this a landmark moment in HCU's history," it added.

According to UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), 169 candidates contested the elections, with over 81 per cent polling recorded.

Contestants were backed by groups including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), ABVP, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and others, as well as independent candidates.

