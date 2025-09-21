WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 Out; Objection Window Open Till September 25

WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 | Canva

WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued the WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for classes 11 and 12. Applicants who have taken the exam can verify and get the tentative key from the WBSSC's official website, westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To obtain the tentative key, aspirants should complete the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com.

Step 2: After this, click on the answer key link.

Step 3: Next, click on the WBSSC classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 4: Now, a PDF file will appear on the screen, where aspirants can check the answers.

Step 5: Download the file and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the answer key

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The objection window has already started from September 20 and will remain open until September 25, 2025. Aspirants can submit objections by paying ₹100/- per question. Each recommendation or disagreement must be supported by two authentic scholarly references.

Applicants must submit such suggestions/objections through the application portal's login page. The cost will be returned if the expert committee determines that the suggestions/objections are valid.

WBSSC SLST 2025: Marking scheme

The WBSSC SLST 2025 examination consists of 60 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 60 marks, with 1 mark awarded for every correct answer and no negative marking for incorrect responses.

WBSSC SLST 2025: Selection process

The final selection process is based on a total of 100 marks, distributed across various stages of assessment. These stages include the written exam (60 marks), academic qualification (10 marks), teaching experience (10 marks), oral interview (10 marks), and lecture demonstration (10 marks), making up the overall evaluation criteria.