IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has raised the number of positions for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. The number of openings has increased to 13302 from 13217. Aspirants can view the official notification for the updated openings on the IBPS website, ibps.in. The registration period will finish today, September 21, 2025.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: How to fill out the form?

To submit an application for the positions, applicants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the registration details and then login.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

1. Officer Scale-I: Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 61,000

2. Officer Scale-II: Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 77,000

3. Officer Scale-III: Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000

4. Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 37,000

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (including GST) for SC/ST/PwBD applicants and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for everyone else. The IBPS RRB SO application cost is ₹175 (including GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM applicants, and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Call letters will be accessible for download in November or December 2025, and pre-exam training will take place in November 2025.

The preliminary test will be conducted in November/December, with the results revealed in December 2025 or January 2026. The Mains exam will be held in December or February, and call letters will be sent out in December or January.