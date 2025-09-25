Paper Leak Probe: Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Sector Magistrate KN Tiwari For Exam Negligence

The Uttarakhand government has suspended KN Tiwari, DRDA, Haridwar, after prima facie "negligence" were found in the conduct of the graduate-level examination. | Representational Image

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has suspended KN Tiwari, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Haridwar, after prima facie "negligence" were found in the conduct of the graduate-level examination.

During the graduate-level examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on September 21, a candidate at the Haridwar exam centre, Adarsh Bal Sadan Inter College, allegedly took photos of 12 questions from the question paper on a mobile phone and sent them outside.

Following the recommendation of the Commission's Secretary for action against the center's Sector Magistrate, KN Tiwari, the state government has suspended him with immediate effect.

The order, citing a letter from the UKSSSC Secretary, noted that despite the deployment of district-level officers and staff, the incident highlighted alleged "negligence in supervision and a lack of sensitivity towards duty", which has raised doubts about the integrity of the exam.

Tiwari, who was posted as Sector Magistrate for the concerned examination centre, was held prima facie responsible for negligence in supervision.

The order stated that he did not remain sensitive towards his work responsibilities, leading to his suspension with immediate effect. He has been attached to the Commissioner, Rural Development Office, Pauri, until further orders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that no one guilty will be spared in the alleged paper leak of the UKSSSC exam question paper.

His remarks followed the arrest of Khalid Malik, the main accused in the alleged paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam question paper.CM Dhami further said that the state government has a policy of zero tolerance towards such matters and will not let anybody play with the future of youth.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "The future of youth will not be allowed to be played with. Action will be taken against whoever is found to be guilty. We have a zero-tolerance policy...More than 100 cheating mafia members are already behind bars...One accused has been arrested here. All agencies are investigating it. All decisions will be taken that are right and in the interest of students."

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Police arrested Khalid Malik, the main accused in the alleged paper leak of the UKSSSC exam question paper. Before this, the police had also arrested his sister.

