 Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR Registered In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSelf-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR Registered In Delhi

Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR Registered In Delhi

The FIR was filed after the management of the institute lodged a complaint alleging that during a virtual interaction held with more than 30 female students, several among them revealed instances of sexual harassment and intimidation by Chaitanyananda, earlier known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati | X

New Delhi: Female students of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, Delhi were allegedly forced to visit the quarter of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati late at night and one of them was even forced to change her name, the FIR filed against him read.

The FIR was filed after the management of the institute lodged a complaint alleging that during a virtual interaction held with more than 30 female students, several among them revealed instances of sexual harassment and intimidation by Chaitanyananda, earlier known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy.

Citing the FIR, officials said students were threatened with suspension and withholding of degrees if they resisted his advances.

"The students who are from economically weaker sections were forced to visit Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in his quarter late at night," the FIR read.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Green Talks 2025 Showcases Purpose-Driven Innovation In Technology And Social Impact
Adani Green Talks 2025 Showcases Purpose-Driven Innovation In Technology And Social Impact
‘For The Freshness Of A Film…’: Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Defend Huge Age Gap Between Heroes And Heroines
‘For The Freshness Of A Film…’: Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Defend Huge Age Gap Between Heroes And Heroines
CBDT Extends Last Date For Filing Audit Reports For Assessment Year 2024-25 To October 31
CBDT Extends Last Date For Filing Audit Reports For Assessment Year 2024-25 To October 31
GATE 2026 Exam Dates To Be Revised To Avoid Clash With UPSC ESE
GATE 2026 Exam Dates To Be Revised To Avoid Clash With UPSC ESE
Read Also
Himachal Pradesh Issues Guidelines To Operationalise School Complex System
article-image

The institute's management further alleged that a female student was "forced to change her name" and made to delete messages from her phone to erase evidence.

Police said a case has been registered at Vasant Kunj north police station and investigation is underway.

Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused and a lookout circular has also been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2026 Exam Dates To Be Revised To Avoid Clash With UPSC ESE

GATE 2026 Exam Dates To Be Revised To Avoid Clash With UPSC ESE

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility...

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility...

'Procedure Is No Tool To Perpetuate Injustice': SC Grants One-Time Relief To ST Candidate In...

'Procedure Is No Tool To Perpetuate Injustice': SC Grants One-Time Relief To ST Candidate In...

Paper Leak Probe: Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Sector Magistrate KN Tiwari For Exam Negligence

Paper Leak Probe: Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Sector Magistrate KN Tiwari For Exam Negligence

Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR...

Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Accused Of Forcing Female Students To His Quarters, FIR...