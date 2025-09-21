 OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Odisha Police Recruitment Board has issued the OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 on the Odisha Police's official website at odishapolice.gov.in. The exam will consist of three papers: Paper I and Paper II, which will be conducted on October 5, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 | odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police Recruitment Board has issued the OPRB SI Admit Card 2025. Aspirants who plan to take the Combined Police Service Examination can obtain their hall tickets from the Odisha Police's official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

On the exam day, aspirants need to carry their admit card, the original picture ID (Aadhaar/E-Aadhaar printout), and one photocopy of the ID with the roll number, signature, and date.

OPRB SI Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the admit card, aspirants should follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OPRB SI Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the OPRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to obtain the hall ticket

OPRB SI Admit Card 2025: General instructions

Applicants are not permitted to bring any electronic devices, including phones, watches, calculators, Bluetooth, pen drives, and so on. Smoking, food, tea, and matchboxes/lighters are not permitted within the exam hall. Applicants should bring only a blue/black ballpoint pen to use during the exam.

OPRB SI Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The exam will consist of three papers: Paper I and Paper II, which will be conducted on October 5, 2025. Paper 1 will be administered from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., while Paper II will be administered from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Paper III will be held on October 6, 2025, in one session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OPRB SI Recruitment 2025: Marking scheme

Multiple responses (answers) to a single question will be deemed incorrect, and OMR Response sheets with incorrectly filled Roll No. will be discarded.

