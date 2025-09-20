DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP’s New Secretary Kunal Choudhary With A Vision For Scholarships And Student Support

Kunal Choudhary, newly elected DUSU Secretary 2025, pledges to simplify scholarships and boost student opportunities at Delhi University. | FPJ

DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP's Kunal Choudhary won the seat of Secretary. A 24-year-old Delhiite and alumnus of PGDAV College, Kunal is now studying towards his Master's degree at the Department of Buddhist Studies. He is known to be an active participant in student life, having held the position of President of the PGDAV College Students' Union in 2023. He brings much-needed leadership experience to the board.

Digital Push for Scholarships

While speaking exclusively with Free Press Journal, Kunal spoke about his one of the major agendas is to make the scholarship procedure for college and school students simpler. Referring to the ABVP's strategy, he mentioned that a specific online link will be introduced for scholarships, allowing students to easily register. “After registration, the entire process will proceed as usual. Doing this online ensures efficiency; offline procedures take longer, while online platforms will make it faster and smoother,” he said.

Gen Z’s Role in the Victory

Kunal also credited Gen Z students for playing the decisive role in his win. “Students are still actively engaged in the university space. Their consistent support has been instrumental in this historic win, and I believe they will continue to help us carry our initiatives forward,” he noted.

Focus on Jobs and Internships

When questioned on internships and jobs, Kunal underlined the need for institutional support. "Internships will be arranged by the placement cell. For jobs, also, the placement cell deals with the whole procedure. Our college has a special society that takes data from students and arranges opportunities, placing students well for their career ahead," he added.

With a deep emphasis on online solutions, student participation, and career guidance, Kunal's term as Secretary promises to address some of the most pressing student issues while laying the groundwork for an open and inclusive campus space.