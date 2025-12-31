MHT CET 2026 Registration To Begin Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam Dates, Eligibility And Steps To Apply

MHT CET 2026 Registration: The MHT CET 2026 application form will be made available by the Maharashtra State CET cell TOMORROW, January 1. According to local press reports, Commissioner Dilip Sardesai has stated that the entrance exam website is currently being tested, and registration will begin as soon as it is finished. The official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, will have the MHT CET 2026 registration link activated.

Aadhaar and APAAR ID are now required for MHT CET registrations for all applicants, according to a recent announcement from the CET cell. The MHT CET registration link on the official website will soon be activated by CET Cell.

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Important date

MHT CET 2026 Registration Start Date: January 1, 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Last Date: Second week of February 2026

MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates – PCM Group:

- Session 1: April 11 to April 19, 2026

- Session 2: May 14 to May 17, 2026

MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates – PCB Group:

- Session 1: April 21 to April 26, 2026

- Session 2: May 10 to May 11, 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be Indian citizens

Applicants should have passed or be appearing in Class 12 with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one of the following:

Chemistry

Biology

Biotechnology

Computer Science

Information Technology

Agriculture

Engineering Graphics

Business Studies

Technical Vocational subjects

Candidates who have completed a Diploma in Engineering and Technology are also eligible

Minimum qualifying marks:

- 45% for general category candidates

- 40% for reserved category candidates

No age limit to apply for MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Application fees

The MHT CET 2026 application fee is likely to increase by ₹150 to ₹250 this year.

The revised fee has not yet been officially announced by the State CET Cell. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the final fee details

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Required documents

APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID

Aadhaar (UIDAI) card

Disability certificate and/or UDID card (for PwD candidates)

Scribe details (for PwD candidates with eligible disabilities)

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

The procedures listed below can be used by applicants to complete MHT CET form 2026:

Step 1: Sign up at cetcell.mahacet.org, the CET cell.

Step 2: Now fill out the online form and apply for the CET of your choice.

Step 3: Upload all necessary files.

Step 4: The application cost must be paid.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.