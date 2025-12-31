SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released; Check Details Here

SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released | ssc.gov.in

SSC CHT 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer key, response sheet, and marks for paper 1 of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025 on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Aspirants who appeared for this recruitment exam can access it by using their login credentials.

The official notice reads, “The Candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) and the marks/scorecard since the same shall not be available after the above-specified time limit. Further, the individual requests from the candidates for the aforesaid purposes will not be entertained in future under any circumstances.”

SSC CHT 2025: How to download the final answer key?

To download the answer key, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number & password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official notice here

Note: SSC has released the marks of all applicants, both qualified and unqualified, on its website. Applicants will have until January 29, 6 p.m., to view the amended answer keys, response sheets, and their results.

About SSC CHT 2025

SSC CHT 2025 is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators and Senior Hindi Translators in various central government ministries and departments through a competitive examination process.