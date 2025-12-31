 SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released; Check Details Here

SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released; Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key, response sheets and marks for SSC CHT Paper 1 2025 on ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download them using login credentials. The facility to view and print the answer key, response sheet and scorecard will remain available till January 29, 6 pm.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released | ssc.gov.in

SSC CHT 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer key, response sheet, and marks for paper 1 of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025 on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Aspirants who appeared for this recruitment exam can access it by using their login credentials.

The official notice reads, “The Candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) and the marks/scorecard since the same shall not be available after the above-specified time limit. Further, the individual requests from the candidates for the aforesaid purposes will not be entertained in future under any circumstances.”

SSC CHT 2025: How to download the final answer key?

To download the answer key, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

FPJ Shorts
Big Boost For Vodafone Idea As Cabinet Freezes AGR Dues, Telecom Major Gets Long-Term Payment Relief
Big Boost For Vodafone Idea As Cabinet Freezes AGR Dues, Telecom Major Gets Long-Term Payment Relief
Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'
Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Varun Dhawan Was Replaced By Agastya Nanda: 'Needed An Actor Who Could...'
Hyundai Motor India Hikes Prices By 0.6% From January 2026
Hyundai Motor India Hikes Prices By 0.6% From January 2026
India Post To Stop Select International Letter Mail Services From January 1, Here's What Is The Reason Behind This Change?
India Post To Stop Select International Letter Mail Services From January 1, Here's What Is The Reason Behind This Change?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number & password and then submit.

Read Also
NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here
article-image

Step 4: Now, the SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official notice here

Note: SSC has released the marks of all applicants, both qualified and unqualified, on its website. Applicants will have until January 29, 6 p.m., to view the amended answer keys, response sheets, and their results.

About SSC CHT 2025

SSC CHT 2025 is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators and Senior Hindi Translators in various central government ministries and departments through a competitive examination process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released; Check Details Here

SSC CHT 2025: Final Answer, Response Sheet Released; Check Details Here

MHT CET 2026 Registration To Begin Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam Dates, Eligibility...

MHT CET 2026 Registration To Begin Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam Dates, Eligibility...

NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here

NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here

MAH BEd CET 2026 Registration Likely To Begin On January 1; Apply At cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH BEd CET 2026 Registration Likely To Begin On January 1; Apply At cetcell.mahacet.org

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 25,487 Vacancies Ends Today; Check...

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 25,487 Vacancies Ends Today; Check...