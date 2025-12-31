 NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here
NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here

NIFT Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To January 13; Details Here

The NTA has extended NIFT Registration 2026 for BDes and MDes programmes till January 13, 2026, at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. Late applications can be submitted from January 14–16 with a ₹5,000 fee, while corrections are allowed on January 18–19. Two new exam cities—Daman and Vapi—have been added, taking the total to 102.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
NIFT Registration 2026 | nift.ac.in

NIFT Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE 2026). According to the new timetable, candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programs can apply until January 13, 2026, on the official website of NIFT at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

NIFT Registration 2026: Important dates

According to the official notice, applicants who missed the initial application deadline can still submit their forms from January 14-16 by paying a ₹5,000 late charge, and a correction window will be available on January 18, allowing candidates to make any necessary changes to their application forms until January 19.

NIFT Registration 2026: Application fees

The application fee varies per applicant category. General applicants must pay ₹3,000, while SC, ST, and female candidates pay ₹750. The NTA has cut the price for a single-paper exam to ₹2,000 for Open, Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students. SC, ST, and PwD applicants will pay ₹500.

NIFT Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the NIFT, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NIFT 2026 registration.

Step 3: After this, click on the new registration.

Step 4: Next, enter all the necessary details carefully.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NIFT 2026: Two new exam cities added

For NIFTEE 2026, the NTA has added two new exam locations: Daman in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Vapi in Gujarat. With this growth, there are now 102 exam cities overall, improving accessibility for applicants from throughout India.

