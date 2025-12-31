SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 25,487 Vacancies Ends Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 | ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the registration process for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026, on December 31. Interested applicants should apply through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The adjustment window runs from January 8 to 10, 2026. The test will take place between February and April 2026.

Those who pass all stages, including the written test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), medical examination, and document verification, will be eligible for the advertised positions.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive intends to fill a total of 25,487 vacancies. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has 14,595 posts, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has 5,490.

Note: The pay rate for all roles runs from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form for this recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration process by entering the basic details and then login.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees

All applicants, except women, SC, ST, and ex-servicemen, must submit a Rs 100 application fee before January 1, 2026.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Applicants who have passed their high school exams from a recognised board can submit applications for the SSC GD constable test 2026. According to the age standards, they must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2026.