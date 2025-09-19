 Deepika Jha, DUSU Joint Secretary, Vows To Prioritise Women’s Safety And Student Welfare
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDeepika Jha, DUSU Joint Secretary, Vows To Prioritise Women’s Safety And Student Welfare

Deepika Jha, DUSU Joint Secretary, Vows To Prioritise Women’s Safety And Student Welfare

ABVP’s Deepika Jha, elected DUSU Joint Secretary 2025, pledges to launch a women’s safety app, enhance campus infrastructure, and focus on student welfare.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
DUSU Elections Result 2025 | FPJ

DUSU Elections Result 2025: ABVP's Deepika Jha, who emerged victorious in the Joint Secretary seat in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2025 elections, has committed to prioritising women's security and infrastructure on campus. The 22-year-old hails from Bihar, where she studied at Lakshmibai College before going on to pursue further studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Focus on Women’s Safety

Speaking to Free Press Journal after her win, Deepika revealed that the very first thing on her agenda will be the release of a special women's safety app. The app would enable female students to report any safety or harassment issues to the union immediately so that they can respond accordingly. "Whenever any girl has any issue, she can express the matter to us via this app," she added, assuring FPJ that even though it has not been developed yet, the work will begin shortly.

DUSU Elections Result 2025

DUSU Elections Result 2025 | FPJ

Read Also
DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections
article-image

Stance on Menstrual Leave Protest

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad After Escaping Huge Upset
India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad After Escaping Huge Upset
'His Presence There Is Not A Violation': PCB Defends Its Media Manager After ICC Threatens Action For Recording Interaction With Andy Pycroft
'His Presence There Is Not A Violation': PCB Defends Its Media Manager After ICC Threatens Action For Recording Interaction With Andy Pycroft
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division

Deepika also opined about the recent protest by NSUI demanding 12 days of menstrual leave for girl students. She dismissed the notion as disempowering. "I think a girl is like the shape of Goddess Durga. If you think a Durga is incapable enough to require 12 days out during periods, then that is not right to me," she said to FPJ. Rather, she focused on strength and courage: "I am a girl and I can stand strong, whether day or night, whether during periods or otherwise. Girls should have this spirit because we worship Goddess Kamakhya."

DUSU Elections Result 2025

DUSU Elections Result 2025 | FPJ

Aside from student politics, Deepika is actively engaged in the ABVP's 'Students for Seva' program, which is part of student-driven social transformation. Her activities include organising community schools and mobilising as part of the Ritumati campaign, which aims to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene.

DUSU Elections Result 2025

DUSU Elections Result 2025 | FPJ

Deepika Jha, the new Joint Secretary of DUSU, told FPJ she hopes to embody a fusion of activism and student leadership and strives to create a safer and stronger university environment for women while establishing long-term welfare programs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Jha, DUSU Joint Secretary, Vows To Prioritise Women’s Safety And Student Welfare

Deepika Jha, DUSU Joint Secretary, Vows To Prioritise Women’s Safety And Student Welfare

Aryan Maan Credits Student Trust For DUSU Win, Focuses On Placements And Wi-Fi

Aryan Maan Credits Student Trust For DUSU Win, Focuses On Placements And Wi-Fi

'Tragic, Painful, Most Disappointed With Students': Delhi High Court Issues Notice To DUSU Poll...

'Tragic, Painful, Most Disappointed With Students': Delhi High Court Issues Notice To DUSU Poll...

‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections...

‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections...

DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections

DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections