Deepika Jha, DUSU Joint Secretary, Vows To Prioritise Women’s Safety And Student Welfare

DUSU Elections Result 2025: ABVP's Deepika Jha, who emerged victorious in the Joint Secretary seat in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2025 elections, has committed to prioritising women's security and infrastructure on campus. The 22-year-old hails from Bihar, where she studied at Lakshmibai College before going on to pursue further studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies.

Focus on Women’s Safety

Speaking to Free Press Journal after her win, Deepika revealed that the very first thing on her agenda will be the release of a special women's safety app. The app would enable female students to report any safety or harassment issues to the union immediately so that they can respond accordingly. "Whenever any girl has any issue, she can express the matter to us via this app," she added, assuring FPJ that even though it has not been developed yet, the work will begin shortly.

Stance on Menstrual Leave Protest

Deepika also opined about the recent protest by NSUI demanding 12 days of menstrual leave for girl students. She dismissed the notion as disempowering. "I think a girl is like the shape of Goddess Durga. If you think a Durga is incapable enough to require 12 days out during periods, then that is not right to me," she said to FPJ. Rather, she focused on strength and courage: "I am a girl and I can stand strong, whether day or night, whether during periods or otherwise. Girls should have this spirit because we worship Goddess Kamakhya."

Aside from student politics, Deepika is actively engaged in the ABVP's 'Students for Seva' program, which is part of student-driven social transformation. Her activities include organising community schools and mobilising as part of the Ritumati campaign, which aims to increase awareness on menstrual hygiene.

Deepika Jha, the new Joint Secretary of DUSU, told FPJ she hopes to embody a fusion of activism and student leadership and strives to create a safer and stronger university environment for women while establishing long-term welfare programs.