DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections

DU Elections: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has been a stepping stone for many of India's political leaders for a long time. Arun Jaitley and Rekha Gupta are two of the most well-known names. Their paths from student politics to high public office show how early leadership responsibilities at DU affect national careers.

Rekha Gupta's political career steadily progressed through the ranks. She was elected DUSU President in 1996-97, also with ABVP. She has been a BJP councillor, mayor, and party office-bearer, and she has worked hard on problems that affect women, civic welfare, and grassroots organising. In 2025, she reached one of her most important goals: becoming Chief Minister of Delhi after winning the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat by a wide majority.

On the other hand, Arun Jaitley was elected DUSU President in 1974-75 as a member of the ABVP. He later became a major player in Indian politics. He was a major minister in the Union administration, serving as Finance Minister, and was well-known as a reformer and thinker. His time at DU helped him become known as a strong and visionary leader.

Other student leaders at DU have also leaped. Some DUSU alumni who have held appointed or party political positions are Vijay Goel (DUSU President from 1977 to 1978), Ajay Maken (1985 to 1986), Alka Lamba, Ashish Sood, and Vijender Gupta.

These stories show how important DU's student politics are. They aren't just things that happen on campus; they are often early signs of future political leaders. For many people, becoming the DUSU president is a great way to learn how to speak in public, get people involved in politics, and run a government. These skills help them later in their careers as municipal, state, or national leaders.

DUSU Election 2025 Results Overview

The recent DUSU elections (2025) offered another chapter in this legacy of campus politics shaping future leadership. The DUSU Election 2025 concluded with ABVP winning three of the four posts. Aryan Maan became President, Kunal Chaudhary Secretary, and Deepika Jha Joint Secretary, while NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla secured Vice President, reflecting a competitive yet decisive mandate in Delhi University’s student politics.