DUSU 2025 Winners: Aryan Maan Wins By 16,196 Votes, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla Beats Tanwar By 8,792 Votes

DUSU Election Results 2025: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2025 concluded with 18 rounds of counting, revealing decisive winners across major posts. The results highlight a competitive yet clear outcome in student politics this year.

DUSU Election Results 2025: Statistics

President

Aryan Maan (ABVP): 28,841 votes

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary: 12,645 votes

Leading by a margin of 16,196 votes

Vice President:

Govind Tanwar – 20,547 votes

Rahul Jhansla – 29,339 votes

Leading by a margin of 8,792 votes

Secretary:

Kunal Chaudhary – 23,779 votes

Kabir Girsa – 16,117 votes

Leading by a margin of 7,662 votes

Joint Secretary:

Deepika Jha – 21,825 votes

Lavkush Badhana – 17,380 votes

Leading by a margin of 4,445 votes

ABVP’s Aryan Maan has emerged as the new DUSU President, reflecting strong student backing. NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla will serve as Vice President, indicating a balanced representation in the student body.

Other key winners include Kunal Chaudhary as Secretary and Deepika Jha as Joint Secretary, completing the team that will lead Delhi University’s student governance for the upcoming term. The results showcase active student engagement and the continuing influence of major student organisations on campus.

DUSU Election Results 2025: President Aryan Mann

In a recent statement to PTI, ABVP Presidential candidate Aryan Maan said, “I am a student of Library Science and contesting as the President candidate from Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). I am confident that ABVP will win this election by 4–0 because we work consistently on the ground, year after year.”

VIDEO | DUSU Polls: Aryan Mann, ABVP Presidential Candidate says, “I am a student of Library Science and contesting as the President candidate from Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). I am confident that ABVP will win this election by 4–0 because we work consistently on the… pic.twitter.com/C8KZVndccs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2025

Maan’s remarks underline his confidence in ABVP’s grassroots presence and the party’s consistent engagement with students across Delhi University, reflecting the organisation’s long-term strategy in campus politics.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Victory Processions Banned

The Delhi High Court has barred candidates and student groups from holding victory processions following the announcement of election results. It has directed the Delhi Police, Delhi University administration, and city authorities to take all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.

In addition, the University has enforced the Lyngdoh Committee’s anti-defacement guidelines with remarkable strictness this year, ensuring that hostel and college walls remain free of graffiti and posters — a sight not seen in years.