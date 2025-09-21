49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists

Saurabh Pandey

Lucknow: Stanford University has released its annual list of the world’s top 2% scientists, with 49 researchers from Lucknow making the cut. The list, issued on 20 September, assesses career data and research output from 2024.

Among them, SGPGI contributed the highest, with 15 doctors including director Prof. R.K. Dhiman. Other SGPGI names include nephrology head Dr. Narayan Prasad, neurology head Dr. Jayanti Kalita, gastroenterology head Dr. Rakesh Agarwal, and immunology head Dr. Amita Agarwal. Former faculty such as Prof. Balraj Mittal and Dr. Rama Devi Mittal also featured.

KGMU followed with 12 doctors listed. Notable inclusions were neurologists Dr. R.K. Garg and Dr. Rajesh Verma, as well as pulmonologist Dr. Suryakant.

From Lucknow University, five faculty made it, including physicist Prof. Amritanshu Shukla, recognized for his sixth consecutive year. BBAU contributed 15 names, spanning environmental sciences, physics, computer science, and mathematics. AKTU also had two faculty, including Dr. Anuj Sharma from mechatronics and Prof. Arun Tiwari from mechanical engineering.

Prof. Dhiman said the recognition demonstrates global acceptance of Indian doctors’ expertise. He expressed pride in SGPGI’s contribution, noting it would inspire younger researchers.

The inclusion of such a large pool from Lucknow underlines the city’s growing role in international research, spanning medicine, environmental studies, physics, and engineering