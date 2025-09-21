 Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Three Bhiwandi Youths For Alleged Gaza Crowdfunding Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Three Bhiwandi Youths For Alleged Gaza Crowdfunding Fraud

Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Three Bhiwandi Youths For Alleged Gaza Crowdfunding Fraud

The trio used Instagram and WhatsApp to solicit donations for food, water, clothing, and medicines for Gaza-affected women and children. However, investigators allege that a significant portion of the funds, collected through personal bank accounts and UPI IDs, was misappropriated for personal use and never reached the intended beneficiaries.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
The arrested accused Zaid Notiyar (left), Mohd Ayan (center), Abu Sufiyan (right) |

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on Saturday arrested three youths from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, in connection with a sophisticated fraud racket that allegedly raised substantial sums through social media crowdfunding campaigns, claiming to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza war victims. But investigation revealed that a significant portion of the funds was reportedly diverted for personal and suspicious Anti national activities.   

Officials described the accused, identified as Mohammad Ayan (23), Zaid Notiyar (22), and Abu Sufiyan (22), as adept at executing schemes with a high level of planning and complexity. The trio used Instagram and WhatsApp to solicit donations for food, water, clothing, and medicines for Gaza-affected women and children. However, investigators allege that a significant portion of the funds, collected through personal bank accounts and UPI IDs, was misappropriated for personal use and never reached the intended beneficiaries. 

The accused were produced before a Thane court on Saturday, which granted the UP ATS transit remand of all three to Lucknow for further investigation. The case, registered in Lucknow, will probe possible links to wider criminal networks and assess whether the funds were connected to anti-national or illegal funding channels.  

Officials said the accused launched crowdfunding campaigns on social media,claiming to assist Gaza war victims, and posted emotional videos to motivate people to contribute. Taking advantage of the humanitarian crisis, the trio and their associates reportedly collected several crore rupees. 

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Who Is Sahibzada Farhan? Pakistan Opener Scores Half-Century After Being Dropped Twice By Abhishek Sharma
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Who Is Sahibzada Farhan? Pakistan Opener Scores Half-Century After Being Dropped Twice By Abhishek Sharma
Charlie Kirk Mourning: Crowd Gathers Hours Before Event Begins As Thousands Attend At Arizona Stadium - VIDEO
Charlie Kirk Mourning: Crowd Gathers Hours Before Event Begins As Thousands Attend At Arizona Stadium - VIDEO
Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates Fifty With Gunshot Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 
Sahibzada Farhan Celebrates Fifty With Gunshot Celebration During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 
Voyage’25 Brings Together Tourism, Technology, And Culture At Jai Hind College
Voyage’25 Brings Together Tourism, Technology, And Culture At Jai Hind College
Read Also
UP ATS Arrests 3 Bhiwandi Youths For Allegedly Raising Funds For Palestine
article-image

According to the UP ATS, the operation is being examined not just as a fraud case but also for possible connections to wider anti-national networks and illegal foreign funding channels. The investigation revealed that the accused collected crores of rupees in donations from several districts across Uttar Pradesh. The UP ATS is now probing whether these funds were used to finance anti-national or criminal activities. During their social media campaigns, the three accused used personal UPI IDs and bank accounts to receive the funds, with investigators confirming that a significant portion was misappropriated. 

The UP ATS registered an investigation on August 27, 2025, under CR number 10/2025, invoking relevant sections of anti-terror and foreign funding laws. Officials said the operation underscores the increasing vigilance by security agencies in monitoring illegal financial networks and preventing potential funding of anti-national activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Three Bhiwandi Youths For Alleged Gaza Crowdfunding Fraud

Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Three Bhiwandi Youths For Alleged Gaza Crowdfunding Fraud

Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹6.33 Lakh In Foreign Investment Scam; Complaint Filed Against Thane...

Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹6.33 Lakh In Foreign Investment Scam; Complaint Filed Against Thane...

Mumbra-Shil Demolitions: Local NGO Steps In To Support Residents, Challenge Builders And Thane...

Mumbra-Shil Demolitions: Local NGO Steps In To Support Residents, Challenge Builders And Thane...

Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets...

Nariman Point To Mira-Bhayandar In Just 30 Minutes! Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Project Gets...

Navratri 2025: Security And Volunteers Deployed At Mumbadevi And Mahalaxmi Temples

Navratri 2025: Security And Volunteers Deployed At Mumbadevi And Mahalaxmi Temples