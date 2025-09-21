 BSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Stenographer Released; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Stenographer Released; Check Details Here

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Stenographer Released; Check Details Here

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued an official notification for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade - III positions. The recruitment effort intends to fill 432 openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 | Canva

BSSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued an official notification for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade - III positions. Those who qualify can submit applications for the positions on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in between September 25 and November 3, 2025.

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 432 openings. The selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level-4, with a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100.

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates

FPJ Shorts
Looking To Buy Mahindra Scorpio? Prices Slashed By Up to ₹2.15 Lakh
Looking To Buy Mahindra Scorpio? Prices Slashed By Up to ₹2.15 Lakh
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 21 2025 - Samrudhi SM-21 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 21 2025 - Samrudhi SM-21 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence – VIDEO
Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence – VIDEO
Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Expand Cabinet With 7 New Ministers
Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Expand Cabinet With 7 New Ministers

1. Application process starting date: 25 September 2025

2. Last date to apply: 03 November 2025

3. Last date to make payment: 03 November 2025

4. Last date to submit final form: 05 November 2025

5. Exam date: to be announced later

6. Admit card date: notify later

7. Result date: to be announced later

Read Also
IIT Bombay’s WINGS Scholarship Aims To Empower Women In STEM; Check Details Here
article-image

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The mode of selection for Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 will include a written examination followed by a practical exam.

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Qualification: Candidates should possess a 12th pass qualification from a recognised board to be eligible for the mentioned positions.

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 37 as of August 1, 2025.

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

All candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹100/-. The payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or cash card/mobile wallet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Stenographer Released; Check Details Here

BSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Stenographer Released; Check Details Here

Jai Hind College Concludes First Day Of Voyage’25 With TravAI Shark Tank Challenge

Jai Hind College Concludes First Day Of Voyage’25 With TravAI Shark Tank Challenge

IIT Bombay’s WINGS Scholarship Aims To Empower Women In STEM; Check Details Here

IIT Bombay’s WINGS Scholarship Aims To Empower Women In STEM; Check Details Here

Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Himachal Govt To Introduce CBSE Curriculum In 100 Senior Secondary Schools

Himachal Govt To Introduce CBSE Curriculum In 100 Senior Secondary Schools