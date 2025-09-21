BSSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For Stenographer Released; Check Details Here

BSSC Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued an official notification for the Stenographer and Steno Typist Grade - III positions. Those who qualify can submit applications for the positions on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in between September 25 and November 3, 2025.
BSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
The recruitment effort intends to fill 432 openings. The selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level-4, with a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100.
BSSC Recruitment 2025: Important dates
1. Application process starting date: 25 September 2025
2. Last date to apply: 03 November 2025
3. Last date to make payment: 03 November 2025
4. Last date to submit final form: 05 November 2025
5. Exam date: to be announced later
6. Admit card date: notify later
7. Result date: to be announced later
BSSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process
The mode of selection for Bihar BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 will include a written examination followed by a practical exam.
BSSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Qualification: Candidates should possess a 12th pass qualification from a recognised board to be eligible for the mentioned positions.
Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 37 as of August 1, 2025.
BSSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees
All candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹100/-. The payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or cash card/mobile wallet.