IIT Bombay’s WINGS Scholarship Aims To Empower Women In STEM; Check Details Here

IIT Bombay’s WINGS Scholarship | X

IIT Bombay has implemented a first-of-its-kind scholarship program, WINGS (Women INspiring Growth in STEM), targeted at female undergraduate students enrolling in STEM disciplines. The scholarship will be sponsored by the university and tenured in the 2026-2027 academic year, including all tuition fees.

Bharat Desai, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, and his wife Neerja Sethi are the founders who are investing in the WINGS programme. The main objective is to break down financial barriers to talented women, particularly women in rural or economically disadvantaged backgrounds, to access excellence in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics without cost as a barrier..

According to officials, this scholarship is not merely about the fees, but it is also aimed at establishing leadership and making technical fields. The institute is optimistic that WINGS would be a precedent and make more institutions implement such assistance systems.

In the official press release, Prof. Shireesh Kedare said, Director of IIT Bombay, emphasised the importance of this scholarship initiative. “Financial constraints should never determine a student's future. This scholarship initiative is a commitment to ensuring that talented young women in STEM have the freedom to pursue their aspirations without limitations. It is a step toward a more equitable and diverse student community at IIT Bombay, which will shape the future of science and technology.”

Speaking of the initiative's far-reaching impact, Mr Bharat Desai shared, “Education is the most powerful tool for change. By removing financial obstacles, we are unleashing the talent and determination of young women who will drive the future of innovation and progress in India.”

Application process details

As applications are likely to be made shortly before the next admissions cycle, the IIT Bombay informs those women who are passionate about taking up courses offered by STEM that they should begin tracking application specifications and requirements. The WINGS scholarship will become a life-changing event for the individuals who are usually constrained by circumstances, providing talent and opportunity, mentorship and hope.