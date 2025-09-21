 Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 58 Posts Closes Soon; Check Selection Process Here
Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 58 Posts Closes Soon; Check Selection Process Here

Bank of Baroda has started the application process for Manager positions on he Bank of Baroda's official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment campaign will fill 58 positions within the organisation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025 | bankofbaroda.bank.in

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure may include an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test judged appropriate for further selection, followed by a group discussion and/or an interview of individuals who qualified in the online test.

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those interested in applying for the positions can review the educational requirements and age limit in the detailed notification.

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

A total of 150 questions will be asked for a maximum score of 225. The exam runs for 150 minutes. Parts/tests 1, 2, and 3 are qualifying in nature, and the marks obtained in these parts will not be included in the final result. There will be no negative marking for any of the Online Test sections for incorrect responses.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application price for General, EWS, and OBC applicants is ₹850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges, while SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM, and Women candidates pay ₹175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges.  Applicants must pay the non-refundable registration fee/intimation charges regardless of whether or not an online test is conducted and whether or not the applicant is shortlisted for the interview.

Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking by entering the information requested on the page. Candidates will be responsible for any transaction charges associated with online payments.

