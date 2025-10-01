 UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025 Declared; Check Details Here
The UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The written exam was conducted from June 20 to June 22, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025. Applicants who took the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination can view their results on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The written exam was conducted from June 20 to June 22, 2025, while the interview took place in September 2025.

The applicants' marks must be made accessible through the website within fifteen days of the results being published.

A total of 12 applicants' results have been kept tentative. The Commission will not extend an offer of employment to applicants whose results have been kept preliminary until it has verified the original papers anticipated from such candidates and clarified their tentative status.

Note: The provisionality of these candidates will only be valid for three months after the final results are declared.

"In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard," the official notice reads.

UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025: How to download the UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025?

Aspirants can check their scores using the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, a PDF result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, candidates can check their roll number from the list by using (Ctrl+F).

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the scores

UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2025: About UPSC IES/ISS

UPSC IES/ISS is a national exam recruiting Group A officers, economists for the Indian Economic Service and statisticians for the Indian Statistical Service, to support government policy, planning, research, and data analysis.

