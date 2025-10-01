IBPS Releases Interim Allotment List For JA, PO, SO, & RRBs At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Interim Allotment List: The interim allocation list for JA, PO, SO, and RRBs has been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The provisional allotment list is available on the IBPS website at ibps.in for candidates who have applied for Customer Support Associates, Probationary Officers, Specialist Officers, and RRBs.

Subject to candidate availability, the provisional allocation under the reserve list is determined by the actual vacancies recorded by the relevant RRBs in each category and post within a certain state.

IBPS Interim Allotment List: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the allotment list.

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the link for the IBPS provisional allotment list.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Verify the provisional list by clicking the submit button.

Step 5: Save a physical copy of the file for future use after downloading it.

Direct link to check provisional allotment for CSA

Direct link to check provisional allotment for PO

Direct link to check provisional allotment for SO

Direct link to check provisional allotment for RRB

