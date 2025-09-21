ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Nepal Exam Datesheet Revised; Check Details Here

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025 |

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an updated timetable for the postponed Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Kathmandu City, Nepal. Aspirants can verify the timetable on the ICAI's official website, icai.org.

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Revised timetable

According to the official notice, the revised schedule is:

1. Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Taxation: October 5, 2025

2. Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 4, Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation: October 6, 2025

3. Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 4, Cost and Management Accounting: October 7, 2025

4. Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Indirect Tax Laws: October 8, 2025

5. Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics: October 9, 2025

6. Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions: October 10, 2025

7. Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 6, Financial Management and Strategic Management: October 11, 2025

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Exam venue

The rescheduled examinations will take place at the same location as before, namely D.A. V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Sec. School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Nepal.

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Exam timings

The timings will also stay the same, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) for all papers. However, for CA Final Paper-6, the timing will be 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM (IST).

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Admit card

Additionally, the ICAI stated that any previously given Admit Cards would remain acceptable for the rescheduled dates.

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

To obtain the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org or icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘ICAI CA Final, Inter September admit card 2025’ link.

Step 3: After this, the login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as date of birth and registration number as the password.

Step 5: Now, the ICAI CA admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Aspirants should be aware that if any of the examination dates are proclaimed a Public Holiday by the Central Government or a State Government / Local Holiday, the exam timetable will not be changed.