UPPSC Releases PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 Admit Cards At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelims Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates who applied can now access the website at uppsc.up.nic.in to download their hall passes.

Students must access their candidate portal and provide their gender, date of birth, and registration number in order to download their UPPSC PCS hall tickets.

UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 Admit Card: Important date & time

Last Date to Download Hall Ticket: October 12, 2025 (till the exam day)

Exam Date: October 12, 2025

Exam Mode: Offline

Shift 1: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: To download their hall passes, students need to go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the "UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025."

Step 3: Enter your login information (OTR number, date of birth, and gender) in the new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your information, and the page will show your UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025.

Step 5: Examine and confirm the information on the hall pass. Download it for future use and on test day.

Direct link to download admit card - Server 1

Direct link to download admir card - Server 2

UPPSC PCS, ACF/RFO Prelims 2025 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name and Photograph

Roll Number and Registration Number

Date of Birth and Gender

Exam Centre Address and Code

Reporting Time and Shift Details

Exam Instructions and Guidelines

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.