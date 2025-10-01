JEE Main 2026: Registration Window Opens In October; Details Here

JEE Main 2026: | representational pic

JEE Main Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration procedure for JEE Main 2026 in October. The agency has yet to release the registration dates. Applicants who wish to submit applications for the Joint Entrance Examination can do so online by visiting the NTA JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Agency will hold the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026.

JEE Main 2026: About papers 1 and 2

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main), consists of two papers. Paper 1 is administered for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments. JEE (Main) is also a qualification test for JEE (Advanced), which is held for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is used to determine admission to the country's B. Arch and B. Planning programs.

The exam will most likely take place in two shifts: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

JEE Main Registration 2026: How to apply?

All applicants who wish to apply for the exam should follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to register online.

Step 4: Once done, candidates need to log in using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further use.

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 & 2 registration

The applicant may register for the Session 1 (January 2025) examination and pay the applicable fee. Aspirants will be given a chance to apply for Session 2 (April 2025) individually (using the same application number) and deposit the fee, for which a separate notification will be sent.