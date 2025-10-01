 UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Dates Announced At upsc.gov.in; Personality Test From October 13
UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Dates Announced At upsc.gov.in; Personality Test From October 13

UPSC has released the interview schedule for CMS 2025. Personality tests will be held from October 13 to November 21. Candidates can download e-summon letters and check reporting times on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Wednesday, October 01, 2025
UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Schedule: The UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can view the schedule on UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in if they wish to take the personality test.

The Commission's website, upsc.gov.in & upsconline.in, will soon make the candidates' e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) available for download. According to the announcement, candidates will often not be granted requests to change the time or date of the Personality Test (Interview).

Candidates that show up for the interview round will receive compensation for their travel costs, although this will only cover the cost of the second or sleeper class train trip (Mail Express).

UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Schedule: Important details

Interview Dates: October 13, 2025 – November 21, 2025

Reporting Time (Forenoon Session): 09:00 AM

Reporting Time (Afternoon Session): 01:00 PM

Total Candidates Shortlisted: 2,045

UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Schedule: Steps to download interview schedule

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to view the interview schedule:

Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the UPSC CMS 2025 interview schedule link.

Step 3: Candidates must verify the dates in a new PDF file that opens.

Step 4: Save a physical copy of the page for future reference after downloading it.

Direct link of the official notification

Interested applicants should visit UPSC's official website for additional information.

