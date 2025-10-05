'We Stand In Solidarity..': Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Orders Probe After Palestine Mime Performance Halted At School | X @nabilajamal_ & File Pic

Kasaragod: Kerala’s Education Minister, V. Sivankutty, on Saturday, ordered an inquiry after a mime performance at the school was halted, and the festival was rescheduled, asserting that the state stands in solidarity with the children and families in Palestine.

About The Event

The event was taking place at Kasaragod Kumbala Higher Secondary School.

🚨 Kerala school staff halts mime on Gaza children..Students protest with Palestine flags



A mime act on Gaza’s children & war suffering was abruptly stopped mid-performance by staff at Kumbala Govt Higher Secondary School, Kasaragod



Teachers reportedly pulled down curtains and… pic.twitter.com/kL44Y8l3Mb — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 4, 2025

Kerala Education Minister, V. Sivankutty's Statements

Minister Sivankutty instructed the Director of Public Education to carry out an immediate investigation and submit a report on the incident.

“It is important to understand exactly why the performance was interrupted and why the festival was altered,” said the Minister.

The minister emphasised Kerala’s consistent stance on international human rights issues.

“Kerala has always taken a firm position against the genocide being carried out by Israel in Palestine. We stand in solidarity with the children and families being persecuted there. It is not acceptable for any authority to prevent students from expressing themselves on such matters,” he stated.

Clarifying the government’s position on student rights and creative expression, Sivankutty added, “I want to make it clear that students at Kumbala School will be allowed to perform the same mime on stage. Creative expression in educational settings must be encouraged, especially when it reflects social and global concerns.”

The minister’s statement underlines the Kerala government’s commitment to freedom of expression within schools, while also maintaining awareness of sensitive social and political issues.

He reiterated that the halted performance does not reflect the state’s official stance on the Palestine issue but is instead a matter to be clarified through investigation.

The incident has sparked discussions on the role of educational institutions in allowing students to engage with global issues through cultural activities.

The investigation and subsequent report by the Directorate of Public Education are expected to provide further clarity and ensure that students’ opportunities for creative expression are protected in the future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)