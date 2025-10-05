Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Fee Payment, Reporting Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: The final seat allocation results for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 round 1 counselling have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). On the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates who took part in the counselling process can now download the allotment order and check their allotment status.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check the result

Applicants can examine and get their allocation result by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "PGCET 2025 Final Allotment Result" link.

Step 3: Type in the captcha code that appears on the screen together with your CET number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display the allocation result.

Step 6: For future use, download and print the allocation order.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Fee Payment

Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates must pay the admission fee between October 6–8, 2025.

Choice 1 candidates must download the confirmation slip after payment.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: College Reporting

Choice 1 candidates must report to their allotted college with original documents and confirmation slip by October 9, 2025.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results: Mandatory Documents for Reporting to Institute

Printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2025 application form

PGCET 2025 hall ticket

GATE 2025 scorecard (only if applying through GATE)

Two recent colour passport-sized photographs

Class 10/SSLC mark sheet

Class 12/PUC (2nd year) mark sheet

Qualifying exam marks card

Degree certificate or provisional certificate

Category certificate (for reserved categories)

Income certificate (if claiming fee waiver)

Work certificate (for candidates applying to part-time MTech, ME, or MArch programmes)

It is not necessary for applicants who were not selected for a seat in the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 counselling to select an alternative at this time. When the next schedule is posted on the KEA website, they can log in once more during the second counselling round to confirm their attendance.

On its official website, the Karnataka Examinations Authority will separately provide the comprehensive timetable for the second round of option entry and seat distribution. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the website to stay up to date on any new developments.