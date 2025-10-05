MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Ends Today At 11:55 PM; Register Now At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 MCC Round 3 Counselling | Official Website

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: The MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration period will end on Sunday, October 5, 2025, according to the Medical Counselling Committee. Applicants who have not yet applied for the third round may do so at mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

According to the official schedule, the choice locking will be accessible from 4 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on October 5, 2025, and the choice filling window will also close today.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Important dates

Last date to register for Round 3 counselling, last date for choice filling, and choice locking window (4:00 pm–11:55 pm): October 5, 2025 (Sunday)

Processing of seat allotment: October 6–7, 2025

Seat allotment result announcement: October 8, 2025

Reporting to allotted institutes for candidates: October 9–17, 2025

Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes: October 18–19, 2025

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for Round 3 counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3.

Step 3: Enter details to register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: Required documents

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

NEET UG 2025 Scorecard

Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification)

Class 12 certificate and marksheet

Valid photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport

Eight recent passport-size photographs

Provisional allotment letter

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.