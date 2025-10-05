 Himachal Pradesh: Sirmaur Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Spelling Errors On Cheque, Raises Concerns About Quality Of Education
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh: Sirmaur Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Spelling Errors On Cheque, Raises Concerns About Quality Of Education

Himachal Pradesh: Sirmaur Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Spelling Errors On Cheque, Raises Concerns About Quality Of Education

The Rs 7,616 cheque, issued on September 25, went viral on social media due to the striking spelling mistakes, reading "Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixtey", drawing public ridicule. Taking note, the Directorate sought a detailed explanation from the school principal, the concerned teacher and officials responsible for the lapse, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh: Sirmaur Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Spelling Errors On Cheque, Raises Concerns About Quality Of Education |

Shimla: A government school teacher in Sirmaur district has been suspended, days after a photo of a cheque issued by him -- riddled with glaring spelling errors -- surfaced on social media, sparking concern over the quality of education in state-run schools.

The action was taken by the Directorate of School Education against drawing teacher Atter Singh of the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohnat.

About The Case

The Rs 7,616 cheque, issued on September 25, went viral on social media due to the striking spelling mistakes, reading "Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixtey", drawing public ridicule.

FPJ Shorts
Heartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi
Heartwarming! Pets Receive Blessings At St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra On The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi
India To Get 2 New Airports Amid Govt’s Infrastructure Push
India To Get 2 New Airports Amid Govt’s Infrastructure Push
Gold Prices Likely To Stay Volatile As Investors Track US Economic Developments
Gold Prices Likely To Stay Volatile As Investors Track US Economic Developments
Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People
Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People

Taking note, the Directorate sought a detailed explanation from the school principal, the concerned teacher and officials responsible for the lapse, officials said.

The principal and the teacher were asked to appear in person before the Director of School Education, Ashish Kohli, on Saturday.

During the hearing, Singh admitted to having made the error inadvertently due to a lack of due diligence, which has not been accepted by the Director.

"Any act of negligence, casualness, disregard towards official responsibilities that might tarnish the image of the Department will invite strict disciplinary action as per rules," warned Kohli.

The Directorate directed the Deputy Director of School Education (Elementary), Sirmaur, to institute disciplinary proceedings against the said teacher under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and to submit an action taken report to this Directorate at the earliest.

The Directorate asserted that the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility and administrative propriety must be maintained while preparing and issuing official documents, including financial matters.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mission Karmayogi' Gains Momentum In UP: 3,900 Employees Enrolled, 21,150 Courses Completed

'Mission Karmayogi' Gains Momentum In UP: 3,900 Employees Enrolled, 21,150 Courses Completed

AP Intermediate Exam Timetable 2026 Released: First-Year And Second-Year Exams From February 23;...

AP Intermediate Exam Timetable 2026 Released: First-Year And Second-Year Exams From February 23;...

Odisha Govt Seeks Reports On Cancelled Recruitment Exams Amid Opposition Allegations

Odisha Govt Seeks Reports On Cancelled Recruitment Exams Amid Opposition Allegations

Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Governor’s Decision On Kalaignar University Bill

Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court Against Governor’s Decision On Kalaignar University Bill

Govt To Set Up SPVs Under ₹60,000-Crore PM-SETU Scheme To Modernise 1,000 ITIs

Govt To Set Up SPVs Under ₹60,000-Crore PM-SETU Scheme To Modernise 1,000 ITIs