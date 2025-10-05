IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At ibps.in; Know Steps, Fees, and Non-editable Fields

Canva

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will open the IBPS RRB 2025 correction window tomorrow. Applicants can modify their applications on the IBPS's official website, ibps.in. Corrections must be made by October 7, 2025.

Throughout this time, candidates are allowed to make any necessary changes to their online application information, and they are also allowed to submit their applications again after making the necessary changes.

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: Non-editable field

The following fields submitted by candidates in the original application cannot be edited:

Name

Email ID

Mobile Number

State/UT (in vacancy field)

State/UT (in correspondence address)

Permanent address

Post

Nationality

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: Fees

To make modifications, candidates must pay a modifying/correcting fee of ₹200 (GST included). The same correction fee will apply to all candidates, regardless of category. The correction fee cannot be refunded or used for other tests once it has been paid.

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Candidates who would like to make corrections might follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: From the main website, click the link to the IBPS RRB 2025 correction box.

Step 3: On a new page that appears, candidates must enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to bring up your application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and make the required changes.

Step 6: Click the submit button to download the page.

Step 7: In case you need it later, save a paper copy.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.