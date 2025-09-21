Voyage’25 Brings Together Tourism, Technology, And Culture At Jai Hind College

Mumbai: Jai Hind College marked the beginning of its academic cultural calendar with the two-day festival Voyage’25, held on September 18 and 19. The event coincided with World Tourism Day and celebrated ten years of the college’s commitment to innovation in tourism education.

Organised under the patronage of Dr. Prof. Vijay Dabholkar and convened by Dr. Archana Mishra, Vice Principal Arts and Head of BVoc Travel & Tourism Management, along with Ms. Khushi, Voyage’25 set the stage for conversations around sustainability, culture, and digital transformation in the travel industry. This year’s theme, “Transforming Travel,” focused on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in building sustainable tourism practices, with sessions exploring how technology can improve efficiency, encourage responsible travel, and connect visitors with cultural heritage.

A Festival of Ideas and Experiences

The festival brought together a diverse mix of panel discussions, competitions, cultural showcases, and industry interactions, blending educational engagement with hands-on experiences. Students, faculty, and invited experts participated in activities designed to highlight how tourism can evolve responsibly while preparing students for real-world industry challenges.

One of the central features of the two days was the World Tourism Day celebration. Through discussions, performances, and student-led presentations, the program emphasised the importance of sustainable and transformative travel.

Intercollegiate competitions added a dynamic edge to the festival. More than 15 colleges across Mumbai took part in over a dozen events, including FestiVlog, quizzes, and creative challenges like Tour Guide Trouble and Voyage Vaani. These contests tested participants’ storytelling abilities, strategy, and quick thinking, while encouraging creativity and innovation in approaching tourism concepts.

The influencer meet-up drew a large crowd of students, eager to interact with popular travel creators. Through live Q&A sessions and collaborative reels, the influencers offered insights into content creation, audience engagement, and monetisation—skills increasingly relevant in today’s tourism sector.

Celebrating Culture and Craft

The EthniCraft Mela turned the college foyer into a cultural marketplace. Visitors experienced live bangle-making and pottery demonstrations, explored eco-friendly products, and sampled regional cuisines. The presence of a dedicated IRCTC travel kiosk further connected traditional craftsmanship with contemporary tourism opportunities.

Adding to the academic side of the festival, the industry symposium addressed the theme “Sustainable and Transformative Tourism with a Tech Edge.” Experts from tourism and technology sectors shared their perspectives on how AI and digital tools can drive growth while protecting cultural and environmental resources.

A celebrity highlight of the event was the appearance of Prince Narula, who joined as festival ambassador. Addressing the students, he spoke about tourism as a meaningful career and urged young people to embrace responsible travel practices.

Powered by Partnerships

The festival’s success was made possible through strong industry support. IRCTC served as Title Sponsor, while the Ministry of Tourism (Incredible India) and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) were Co-Powered Partners. Additional contributions came from collaborators including Destino Global Holidays and MindFlix Holidays. These associations helped bridge classroom learning with real-world tourism practices.

Students at the Core

The smooth execution of Voyage’25 was credited to the leadership and planning of the student core team. Members included Aditya Sawalakhe, Ishita Dey, Madhura Jangam, Akansha Pansare, Neelakshi Chaudhary, Balram Ji, Behraam Bulsara, Arsalaan Mulla, Sapana Limbu, Aayush Singh, Siddhant, Dev Patel, Jalaj Khetan, and Faiz Shaikh. Their combined efforts ensured the festival’s events and activities were delivered seamlessly across both days.

A Decade of Voyage

Celebrating its tenth edition, Voyage’25 reflected on a decade of tourism education at Jai Hind College. The event has consistently provided a platform for students to engage with emerging industry trends while gaining practical exposure. This year’s focus on AI-driven sustainability reinforced the college’s aim of aligning education with the needs of a rapidly changing travel landscape.

As the two-day festival concluded, it was clear that Voyage’25 was not only a celebration of World Tourism Day but also a reaffirmation of the college’s role in shaping the future of tourism education. With sustainability and digital innovation at its core, the festival highlighted the potential of student-led initiatives and their importance in preparing the next generation of tourism professionals.