West Bengal WBBPE TET 2023 Result OUT At wbbpe.wb.gov.in; Direct Link Here

WB TET Result 2023: The WBBPE TET 2023 Result has been released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Using their registration number, roll number, and birthdate, candidates can view their results on the official website at wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

In addition to the findings, WBBPE has made the final answer key available so that candidates can check their responses.

WBBPE TET Result 2023: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit wbbpe.wb.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "TET 2023 Result" link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to provide their date of birth and roll number on the site after a new page loads.

Step 4: The WBBPE TET Result 2023 will show up on the screen after you click the submit button.

Step 5: Download and print the WBBPE TET Result 2023 for your records.

WBBPE TET Result 2023

A candidate's eligibility for primary teaching positions in government schools is assessed annually at the state level through the West Bengal Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET). Candidates who want to teach primary (grades 1–5) and upper primary (grades 6–8) must complete Paper 1 and Paper 2, respectively, on the WB TET test. The WB Primary Teacher Eligibility Test results from 2023–2024 are good for seven years.

For more information, qualified candidates are advised to visit the official website.