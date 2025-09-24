West Bengal WBBPE TET 2023 Result To Be Out Shortly; Final Answer Key Released At wbbeprimary.org

WB TET Result 2023 | Official Website

WB TET Result 2023: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will release the WBBPE TET 2023 Result shortly. According to media reports, the results of the 2023 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) are expected today, August 24, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website at wbprimary.org using their registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Besides the results, WBBPE has also released the final answer key, allowing candidates to verify their answers and make approximations of their scores prior to the announcement of results.

Exam and Participation Details

The Primary TET 2023 was held on December 24, 2023, with approximately 3 lakh candidates having registered, of which close to 2.72 lakh wrote the examination. The results were pending declaration due to legal complications related to OBC reservation, which have now been settled.

Recruitment Notification Soon

WBBPE has announced that a notification for the recruitment of 13,421 primary teachers will be sent out as soon as the TET 2023 results are declared, initiating the selection process for the state's aspirants.

WBBPE TET Result 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbprimary.org

Step 2: Click on the link “TET 2023 Result” on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the WBBPE TET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WBBPE TET Result 2023 and take a print out for future reference.