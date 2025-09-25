IIT Delhi Opens Registration For Second Batch Of Certificate Programme In Applied Data Science & AI

IIT Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the second batch of its Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence: From Fundamentals to Deployment. The programme will equip learners with the ability to write production-grade Python, engineer and analyze data, build and validate machine learning (ML) and deep learning models, and deploy responsible AI solutions using MLOps, all culminating in an industry-relevant capstone project.

Programme Highlights

Offered under IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), the six-month course provides a comprehensive foundation in ML and AI principles and applications, increasingly central to growth across sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, and entertainment.

Key aspects of the programme include:

- Hands-on Python programming and data manipulation

- Exploratory data analysis, regression, classification, clustering, and dimensionality reduction

- Advanced techniques in deep learning, reinforcement learning, and natural language processing

- Model deployment using Docker and cloud platforms

- MLOps practices and application of responsible AI principles

- Industry-grounded projects and a culminating capstone

Curriculum and Learning Format

The curriculum is designed to transition learners from fundamentals to advanced applications:

- Python programming, data manipulation, and exploratory analysis

- ML techniques such as regression, classification, clustering, and dimensionality reduction

- Deep learning, reinforcement learning, and NLP

- Model deployment, cloud practices, and MLOps

- Application of responsible AI principles through projects and capstone

The Direct-to-Device (D2D) delivery model includes:

- 72 hours of live interactive online lectures

- 40-hour capstone project

- Practical tutorials and asynchronous learning modules

- Optional short campus immersion at IIT Delhi

On completion, participants receive e-Certificates from CEP, IIT Delhi, contingent on meeting all programme criteria.

"At IIT Delhi, we've built this program around doing, not just knowing," stated Prof. Ankur Gupta of the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics, during the program's unveiling. After practicing Python, deep learning, and current machine learning, learners use MLOps and responsible AI to put their models into production. Participants are guaranteed to graduate with deployable solutions and the self-assurance to use data science effectively across industries thanks to the capstone, industry examples, and mentoring.

Who should apply

The programme is ideal for:

- Aspiring data scientists and AI enthusiasts

- Technology and analytics professionals seeking to upskill or pivot

- Engineers and technologists applying AI in industry settings

- Students and researchers aiming to deepen expertise in applied AI and data science

According to McKinsey’s The Data-Driven Enterprise of 2025, data will become ubiquitous across business processes by 2030, demanding a ‘data and AI first’ approach from leaders. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 notes that 86% of employers expect AI to transform their operations by 2030, while 63% cite skills gaps as a critical barrier to adoption. Around 39% of current skill sets are projected to become obsolete within five years, emphasising the need for upskilling.