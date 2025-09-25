 OSSC CHSL Final Result 2025 Announced; Direct Link Here
OSSC CHSL Final Result 2025 Announced; Direct Link Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the final results of the CHSL on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The main examination was conducted on July 20, 2025 and the result was out on August 19, 2025.

Sakshi Gupta
Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
OSSC CHSL Final Result 2025 | Canva

OSSC CHSL Result 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, Government of Odisha. (Advt. No. 4603/OSSC).

Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website, ossc.gov.in. A total of 324 individuals were shortlisted for the 324 notified Soil Conservation Extension Worker openings.

OSSC CHSL final result 2025: How to download the scorecards?

To check and download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CHSL final result 2024 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Aspirants are advised to check the result carefully.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here

The certificate verification was done from August 26 to September 4, 2025 and the main examination was conducted on July 20, 2025 and the result was out on August 19, 2025.

OSSC CHSL 2025: Selection process

Candidates were selected based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam, and certificate verification.

