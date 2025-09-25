HPSC Assistant Professor Hindi Subject Exam Date Out; Check Details Here

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the exam date for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) positions in the Higher Education Department of Haryana in the field of Hindi.

According to the announcement, the exam will be held on October 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Assistant Professor (Hindi) position exam hall ticket will be available on September 30, 2025, on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Important instructions

Aspirants are instructed to download and print the admit card on A-4 size paper so that their photographs and other information may be easily seen/verified. Those who have small-sized admit cards with indistinct photos/signatures will be denied entry to the examination centre.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Commission aims to fill 2,424 positions, 139 of which are for the AP Hindi subject. The category-wise breakup of Hindi post is: 67 for general, 25 for SC, 34 for Backward class, and 13 for EWS.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for this recruitment comprises three stages: a screening test, a subject knowledge test, and an interview/viva-voce.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The Screening Test is an objective exam of 100 marks with a minimum qualifying mark of 25%. The Subject Knowledge Test is descriptive, carrying 150 marks with a weightage of 87.5% and requires at least 35% to qualify. Finally, the Interview carries 12.5% weightage, with no separate marks assigned, serving as the final evaluation stage.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The HPSC Assistant Professor salary in 2025 is based on the pay scale defined by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) under the 7th Pay Commission, typically falling under Level 10 of the pay matrix. The starting basic pay ranges from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400 per month, depending on qualifications and experience. Additionally, Assistant Professors receive allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other government-mandated benefits.