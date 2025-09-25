RPSC Assistant Engineer Pre-Exam Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Details Here

RPSC AE Prelims Exam Hall Ticket 2025 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC AE Prelims Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has issued the RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025. Aspirants who are going to take the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam can acquire their admit cards from the RPSC's official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Aspirants can download their hall ticket by going to the Commission's website and providing their application number and date of birth.

Important dates

Registration starting date: 14 August 2024

Last date to apply: 15 September 2024

Last date to make payment: 15 September 2024

Pre-admit card release date: 25 September 2025

Pre exam dates: 28-30 September 2025

Mains exam dates: 15-18 March 2026

Note: Aspirants can also obtain the hall ticket for the relevant examination by login into sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment portal link in Citizen Apps (G2C).

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To obtain the admit card, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should enter the login details such as application number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RPSC AE Prelims hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

The admit card includes information such as exam venue, shift timings, and personal information. It is mandatory to carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

RPSC AE Prelims 2025: Exam dates

The preliminary examination will take place on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025. On the first two days, the exam will be conducted in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.