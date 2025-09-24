 Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami accused coaching centers and cheating syndicates of plotting a “cheating jihad” to defame the state government. He highlighted strict anti-cheating laws and said over 100 mafias have been brought to justice since 2022. Dhami warned that the government will continue taking strict action until all cheating mafias are crushed.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressing a BJP workshop in Dehradun, warning against cheating mafias and the alleged ‘cheating jihad’. | Image: X/PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday accused the so-called “cheating mafia” of plotting to defame the state government over its strict anti-cheating laws. Speaking at a BJP workshop in Dehradun, he said coaching centres and cheating syndicates are colluding to launch a “cheating jihad” and create chaos in the state.

Govt Claims Success in Tackling Exam Malpractices

Dhami highlighted the government’s achievements since he took office on July 4, 2021, stating that more than 25,000 young candidates have secured government jobs across various departments, with not a single case of cheating reported in these examinations. He emphasised that the state has implemented the country’s strictest anti-cheating laws, and over 100 cheating mafias have been brought to justice since 2022.

Stern Warning to Cheating Syndicates

FPJ Shorts
Union Cabinet Approves 78-Day Productivity Linked Bonus Worth ₹1,865.68 Crore For Railway Employees
Union Cabinet Approves 78-Day Productivity Linked Bonus Worth ₹1,865.68 Crore For Railway Employees
iPhone 17 Pro 'Scratchgate': Users Report Rapid Scratches On Aluminum Frame Within Days Of Use
iPhone 17 Pro 'Scratchgate': Users Report Rapid Scratches On Aluminum Frame Within Days Of Use
Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops
Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops
Mumbai News: Retired Employee Sues BMC For ₹25 Lakh Over 10-Year Delay In Paying Gratuity
Mumbai News: Retired Employee Sues BMC For ₹25 Lakh Over 10-Year Delay In Paying Gratuity

Dhami issued a firm warning: "Coaching mafias and cheating syndicates are attempting to disrupt exams and spread unrest in the state. I want to make it clear to all these cheating mafias and 'nakal jhadi' that our government will continue to take strict action, and we will not rest until all cheating mafias in the state are brought to justice,” he said, according to PTI.

Read Also
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Newly Elected DUSU Office Bearers At Jan Seva Sadan
article-image

The Chief Minister’s remarks follow allegations of a question paper leak in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level exam held on September 21.

Protests Erupt in Dehradun

The controversy has sparked massive protests by aspirants and members of the Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh. On September 22, hundreds of students marched in Dehradun, blocking main roads near the secretariat despite prohibitory orders. They alleged that even with a strict anti-cheating law in place, such mafias continue to exploit candidates, ruining months of hard work.

Crackdown on Exam Rackets

Uttarakhand Police busted a major racket under Dhami’s anti-cheating law. The kingpin, Hakam Singh, and his associates were arrested for duping aspirants with false promises of guaranteed selection in exchange for ₹12–15 lakh. Police later assured that while no exam process was compromised, the accused had devised a fraudulent scheme to extort money and trap candidates into repeated payments, as per the ANI report.

Investigation Underway

While officials continue to probe the UKSSSC paper leak allegations, Dhami reiterated that his government will take the strictest possible action to uphold transparency in recruitment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Newly Elected DUSU Office Bearers At Jan Seva Sadan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Newly Elected DUSU Office Bearers At Jan Seva Sadan