Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday accused the so-called “cheating mafia” of plotting to defame the state government over its strict anti-cheating laws. Speaking at a BJP workshop in Dehradun, he said coaching centres and cheating syndicates are colluding to launch a “cheating jihad” and create chaos in the state.

Govt Claims Success in Tackling Exam Malpractices

Dhami highlighted the government’s achievements since he took office on July 4, 2021, stating that more than 25,000 young candidates have secured government jobs across various departments, with not a single case of cheating reported in these examinations. He emphasised that the state has implemented the country’s strictest anti-cheating laws, and over 100 cheating mafias have been brought to justice since 2022.

Stern Warning to Cheating Syndicates

Dhami issued a firm warning: "Coaching mafias and cheating syndicates are attempting to disrupt exams and spread unrest in the state. I want to make it clear to all these cheating mafias and 'nakal jhadi' that our government will continue to take strict action, and we will not rest until all cheating mafias in the state are brought to justice,” he said, according to PTI.

The Chief Minister’s remarks follow allegations of a question paper leak in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level exam held on September 21.

Protests Erupt in Dehradun

The controversy has sparked massive protests by aspirants and members of the Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh. On September 22, hundreds of students marched in Dehradun, blocking main roads near the secretariat despite prohibitory orders. They alleged that even with a strict anti-cheating law in place, such mafias continue to exploit candidates, ruining months of hard work.

Crackdown on Exam Rackets

Uttarakhand Police busted a major racket under Dhami’s anti-cheating law. The kingpin, Hakam Singh, and his associates were arrested for duping aspirants with false promises of guaranteed selection in exchange for ₹12–15 lakh. Police later assured that while no exam process was compromised, the accused had devised a fraudulent scheme to extort money and trap candidates into repeated payments, as per the ANI report.

Investigation Underway

While officials continue to probe the UKSSSC paper leak allegations, Dhami reiterated that his government will take the strictest possible action to uphold transparency in recruitment.