 BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 23,175 Vacancies Underway; Details Here
The registration process for the Second Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination 2025 is underway by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, BSSC. This recruitment aims to fill 23175 vacancies, out of which 7394 posts are reserved for women candidates. Aspirants will be required to take an objective preliminary examination. After qualifying prelims exam, candidates will sit for the Mains exam.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 |

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the Second Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination 2025 is underway by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, BSSC. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The registration window will close on November 27, 2025, and the examination payment process will end on November 25, 2025.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 23175 vacancies, out of which 7394 posts are reserved for women candidates. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 22072

2. Clerk-cum-typist: 04

3. Junior Regional Investigator: 534

4. Animal Husbandry Helper: 549

5. Bench Clerk: 16

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

Aspirants will be required to take an objective preliminary examination before proceeding. There will be 150 questions with 4 marks each and a negative marking system in which 1 point will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The preliminary test will last 2 hours and 15 minutes, and it will be conducted in Hindi/English. Qualifying candidates will sit for the Mains exam.

Read the official notification

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 122 Posts Starts; Here's How To Apply
article-image

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Aspirants must have completed Intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent from an institute or board recognised by the Government of India/State Governments. They should also have the necessary technical/preferred qualifications for the positions for which they apply.

Note: Meanwhile, the commission stated that applicants who have previously registered will be considered for the recruiting campaign.

b. Age limit: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age as of August 1, 2025. The maximum age limit for each category is as follows: For unreserved male candidates, the maximum age is 37 years, while for unreserved females, as well as candidates belonging to Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC), the limit extends to 40 years. Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) can apply up to the age of 42 years. Additionally, persons with disabilities (PwD) are entitled to a relaxation of 10 years on the maximum age limit.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Documents required

While submitting the form, aspirants need to submit the documents such as class 10 & class 12 mark sheet and original certificate, mark sheets and original certificates for typing/computer knowledge, permanent residential certificate, certificate of caste, disability certificate, certificate regarding relaxation in upper age limit, and no objection certificate.

