SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Shift Timings, Guidelines, And Key Instructions

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam | Image: Canva

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to begin the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 from November 12, with the test being conducted in three shifts daily across centres nationwide. According to the schedule, the first shift will run from 9 am to 10 am, the second from 1 pm to 2 pm, and the third from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Admit Cards Released on SSC Regional Websites

The Commission has already released the CHSL Tier 1 admit cards on its respective regional websites. Candidates who have registered can download their hall tickets by entering their login credentials. Aspirants were also given the option to select their preferred exam slots, with the last date to raise any grievances on allotments being November 8.

The CHSL recruitment is conducted in two stages, including Tier 1 and Tier 2. Only candidates who qualify for both stages will be shortlisted for Group C posts in various central government departments.

Exam-Day Guidelines for Candidates

-Candidates must report at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

-Entry gates will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the examination.

-Carry a printed admit card, a valid photo ID, and a recent passport-size photograph to the centre.

-Latecomers will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

-Verify all details on the admit card — name, roll number, exam centre, and timings.

-In case of any discrepancy, immediately contact the respective regional SSC office for correction.

Prohibited Items and Conduct

The following items are strictly prohibited:

-Books, notes, calculators, and mobile phones

-Smartwatches and other electronic or communication devices

-Use only a black ball-point pen to fill the answer sheet.

-Violation of exam rules or malpractice will result in immediate disqualification and legal action.