IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Application Correction Window; Exam Set For February 15

IIT Bombay Extends JAM 2026 Application Correction Window | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced an extension of the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026 application correction window, allowing candidates additional time to rectify their details. Applicants can now make corrections until November 13, 2025, through the official JAM portal.

"THE LAST DATE FOR DATA CHANGE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TILL THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025. C​andidates can change their Category, Name, DoB, City and Paper. The Add Paper Option is also open now," reads the official website.

Extra Time to Correct Application

The increased window now allows candidates to make changes in vital information like name, date of birth, gender, category, exam city, and test paper chosen. IIT Bombay explained that it is doing this to ensure accuracy in the applications, since errors may impact subsequent processes of admission and eligibility.

JAM 2026 Exam Date and Structure

The JAM 2026 Examination will be held on February 15, 2026, in two sessions, Forenoon and Afternoon, in 114 cities in India. It is a qualifying examination for admissions to the postgraduate programs offered at 22 IITs, which together offer over 3,000 seats in Biotechnology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics disciplines.

Subjects and Exam Pattern

There will be seven papers in JAM 2026, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The examination will be a three-hour Computer-Based Test (CBT) that will contain 60 questions for 100 marks.

The question paper comprises of three sections:

Section A: 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with negative marking.

Section B: 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs). There is no negative marking.

Section C: 20 Numerical Answer Type Questions (NAT) without negative marking.

PwD Provisions and Key Advice

One-hour compensatory time and other relaxations will be given to PwD candidates as per Government of India guidelines. IIT Bombay informed aspirants that they should check all details carefully and make sure their exam choices are in line with their academic preparation.

JAM 2026 still remains a critical opportunity for the science graduates to pursue Postgraduate and research programmes at the IITs, where accuracy and timely updates in applications play an important role in securing the admissions.