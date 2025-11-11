BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage

HTET Final Answer Key | Official Website

HTET Final Answer Key: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has published the final answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET 2024. The answer key for the PRT, TGT, and PGT levels has been made available on the board's website, bseh.org.in. Candidates can now download the final key to cross-check their answers and calculate their scores.

HTET 2024 exams for the PRT, TGT, and PGT posts were held in July

The Haryana TET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2024, to decide upon the eligibility for teaching posts in state government schools. The PGT level 3 paper was scheduled on July 30, between 3 pm and 5:40 pm, whereas the TGT level 2 and PRT level 1 were held on July 31, in two different shifts.

Overall pass percentage recorded at 14 percent this year

The Board notified that only 14% of the candidates qualified in this year’s examination and highlighted the competitive nature of the test. Thousands of aspiring teachers appeared at different levels to acquire eligibility for government teaching jobs.

Category-wise qualifying marks set by BSEH

According to the official criteria, candidates from the General category should obtain at least 90 out of 150 marks (60%) to pass the HTET. For the SC and Physically Challenged categories of Haryana, it is 83 marks (55%), while SC and differently-abled candidates from other states are required to secure 90 marks, i.e., 60% to pass.

Qualified candidates to get the lifetime eligibility certificate

HTET Qualified and biometric verification done candidates will be issued the HTET Eligibility Certificate, which holds lifetime validity. With this validity, qualified candidates will be able to apply for teaching posts in Haryana government schools without retaking the exam.

