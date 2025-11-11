 BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage

BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the final answer key for HTET 2024 on bseh.org.in for PRT, TGT, and PGT levels. The exam, held on July 30–31, recorded a 14% pass rate. General candidates need 90 marks to qualify, while SC and PwD candidates require 83. Qualified candidates will receive lifetime eligibility certificates.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
HTET Final Answer Key | Official Website

HTET Final Answer Key: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has published the final answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET 2024. The answer key for the PRT, TGT, and PGT levels has been made available on the board's website, bseh.org.in. Candidates can now download the final key to cross-check their answers and calculate their scores.

HTET 2024 exams for the PRT, TGT, and PGT posts were held in July

The Haryana TET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2024, to decide upon the eligibility for teaching posts in state government schools. The PGT level 3 paper was scheduled on July 30, between 3 pm and 5:40 pm, whereas the TGT level 2 and PRT level 1 were held on July 31, in two different shifts.

Overall pass percentage recorded at 14 percent this year

FPJ Shorts
BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage
BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage
West Bengal Govt To Build 'Richa Cricket Stadium' In Siliguri To Honour World Cup-Winning Cricketer Richa Ghosh
West Bengal Govt To Build 'Richa Cricket Stadium' In Siliguri To Honour World Cup-Winning Cricketer Richa Ghosh
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road
VIDEO: Commuters Shocked To Find Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror On Namakkal-Salem Road
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty Branches; Check Eligibility, Fees, & Exam Details

The Board notified that only 14% of the candidates qualified in this year’s examination and highlighted the competitive nature of the test. Thousands of aspiring teachers appeared at different levels to acquire eligibility for government teaching jobs.

Read Also
HTET 2025 Results Declared For PRT, TGT, And PGT At bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

Category-wise qualifying marks set by BSEH

According to the official criteria, candidates from the General category should obtain at least 90 out of 150 marks (60%) to pass the HTET. For the SC and Physically Challenged categories of Haryana, it is 83 marks (55%), while SC and differently-abled candidates from other states are required to secure 90 marks, i.e., 60% to pass.

Qualified candidates to get the lifetime eligibility certificate

HTET Qualified and biometric verification done candidates will be issued the HTET Eligibility Certificate, which holds lifetime validity. With this validity, qualified candidates will be able to apply for teaching posts in Haryana government schools without retaking the exam.

HTET Final Answer Key Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage

BSEH Publishes HTET Final Answer Key for All Levels; Check Qualifying Marks And Pass Percentage

IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty...

IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification Released: Apply Online At afcat.edcil.co.in For Flying And Ground Duty...

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 122 Posts Starts; Here's How To Apply

NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 122 Posts Starts; Here's How To Apply

47th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards to Honour Gandhian Warriors on November 13, Celebrating Selfless Service...

47th Jamnalal Bajaj Awards to Honour Gandhian Warriors on November 13, Celebrating Selfless Service...

All About Al-Falah University: Faridabad Institution Under Spotlight After Delhi Blast Probe

All About Al-Falah University: Faridabad Institution Under Spotlight After Delhi Blast Probe